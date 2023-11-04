Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Rent the Runway Stock Up 10.1 %

RENT opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $81,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 804,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,213.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $81,895.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 804,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,132 shares of company stock valued at $258,014 over the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Articles

