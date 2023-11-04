Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.28. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AME. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after buying an additional 31,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 82,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

