Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 58.74%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

