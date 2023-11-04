Reviewing First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.80 $305.07 million $1.64 8.80 International Bancshares $712.91 million 4.14 $300.23 million $6.28 7.57

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First BanCorp. and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 27.15% 21.55% 1.55% International Bancshares 44.20% 18.73% 2.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First BanCorp. pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats International Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

