Reviewing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gadsden Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -51.93% -176.23% -3.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 5.06 -$48.93 million ($1.36) -3.25

Risk and Volatility

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels.

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -4.2, indicating that its share price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gadsden Properties and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.16%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.