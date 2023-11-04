Reviewing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marathon Digital and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 5 3 0 2.22 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 26.59%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -284.21% -15.80% -6.36% DoubleDown Interactive -55.37% 12.54% 10.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Marathon Digital and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.0% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $117.75 million 17.33 -$686.74 million ($3.97) -2.37 DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($3.43) -2.39

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.18, indicating that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Marathon Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.