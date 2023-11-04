Reviewing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 0.94% 4.76% 2.24% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.40 -$280,000.00 $0.09 37.89 NantHealth $67.68 million 0.05 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.05

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverSun Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SilverSun Technologies and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats NantHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

