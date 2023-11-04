Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,335 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile



Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

