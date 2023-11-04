Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $502.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.66 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

