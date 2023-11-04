Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rover Group stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.44. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,976 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rover Group by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3,198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 736,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 714,266 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

