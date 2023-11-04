Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $83.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 6.0 %

TECH opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

