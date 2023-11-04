Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.25%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

