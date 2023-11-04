Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Insider Acquires £9,849 in Stock

Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Hogg bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,849 ($11,984.67).

Schroder AsiaPacific Trading Up 1.4 %

LON SDP opened at GBX 479.50 ($5.83) on Friday. Schroder AsiaPacific has a 12 month low of GBX 459 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 553.55 ($6.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £741.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,820.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.47.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific alerts:

About Schroder AsiaPacific

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.