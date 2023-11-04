Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Insider Acquires £9,849 in Stock

Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Hogg bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,849 ($11,984.67).
Schroder AsiaPacific Trading Up 1.4 %
LON SDP opened at GBX 479.50 ($5.83) on Friday. Schroder AsiaPacific has a 12 month low of GBX 459 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 553.55 ($6.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £741.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,820.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.47.
About Schroder AsiaPacific
