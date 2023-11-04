Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHZ stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

