SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,383,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 78,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

