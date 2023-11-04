Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Service Properties Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 2.23.
Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,599.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
