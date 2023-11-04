Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,599.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

