Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,992.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. Shell has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.