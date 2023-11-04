Shockwave Medical (SWAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Shockwave Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.56.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

