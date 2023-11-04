SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.97 on Friday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $695.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,150 shares of company stock worth $2,491,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.