SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SI-BONE Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.97 on Friday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $695.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.
SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
