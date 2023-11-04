Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.45% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PFIX stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $114.42.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

