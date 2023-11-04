SL Green Realty Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

