SolarEdge Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 45,547 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 218% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,318 put options.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

SEDG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.92. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $253.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

