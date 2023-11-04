SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $75.77.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

