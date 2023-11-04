Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stantec has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $69.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after acquiring an additional 338,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 17.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.