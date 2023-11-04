Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

