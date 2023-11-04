StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

