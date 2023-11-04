StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.09.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
