StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RPT. Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

NYSE RPT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $979.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RPT Realty by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

