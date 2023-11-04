StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

