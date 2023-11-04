StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

