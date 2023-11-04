StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE FC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $474.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.