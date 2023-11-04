StockNews.com Lowers Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPER

Xperi Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Xperi has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $375.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.94 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 150.37%. Analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 239,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,156 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.