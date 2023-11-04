StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Buy

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

ULH stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

