Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Up 1.7 %

WSO opened at $367.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

