Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 168 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,434.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,356.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,302.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.