Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 177 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

