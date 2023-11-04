Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 567 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NiSource by 182.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

