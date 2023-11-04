Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.