Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.10 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

