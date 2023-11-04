Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.