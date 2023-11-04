Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $911,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after buying an additional 1,487,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after buying an additional 283,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,159,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of AER stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

