Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 123.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,540,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

