Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,510,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 318,348 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

