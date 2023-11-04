Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 982,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

