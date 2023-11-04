Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $597.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $606.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

