Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $887,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.6 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

