Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Up 4.5 %

CMA opened at $44.08 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

