Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $85.80 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

