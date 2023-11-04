Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 106557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 43.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 138.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 172,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 137.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.