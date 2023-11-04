Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 49.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

