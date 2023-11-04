Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 12.72%.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
